National Publication Lists Potential Breakout Seattle Mariners Prospects

The #Mariners are favorites to sign 16 YO RHP Jeter Martinez (Mexico) in the '22 Int'l FA cycle on Jan. 15. Martinez (6-4, 180) is a plus athlete, sitting 86-89/t90. Feel for CB and CH. Starter traits. He'll join SS Felnin Celesten and RHP Dylan Wilson. Notable get. @PG_Scouting pic.twitter.com/tm1BXidZdA