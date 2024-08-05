Mariners Outfielder Posts Awesome Video on "X" After Series Win
New Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena took to "X" on Monday morning to put out an incredible video recap of the M's series win over the Philadelphia Phillies this past weekend at T-Mobile Park.
It was one of the most exciting series of the last month and a half for the Mariners, who took two-of-three from the best team in the National League by winning 10-2 on Friday night and 6-5 on Saturday night.
Arozarena, who played a big role in the series as well, posted a montage with lots of highlights from Friday and Saturday, including a long home run by Luke Raley, a leadoff blast from Victor Robles and a walk-off walk on Saturday from Haniger.
You can watch the video below:
The Mariners are now 59-54 on the season and lead the American League West by 1.0 game over the Houston Astros entering play on Monday night. Since arriving in Seattle right before the trade deadline, Arozarena and the M's are 6-3 overall to get back into the division lead.
They'll be off on Monday before starting a new series on Tuesday with the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as the M's will send Luis Casitllo to the mound. George Kirby will pitch on Wednesday and Bryan Woo will get the ball on Thursday.
After that series concludes, the M's will welcome the Mets to town for the final stretch of the homestand.
The Astros will play the Rangers and Red Sox this week.
