New Seattle Mariners Slugger is in Historic Company Alongside Ruth, Gehrig
Entering play on Friday night, the Seattle Mariners are 53-51 and 1.0 game back in the American League West.
While it's nice to be over .500 and it's nice to be within a game of the playoffs at this point of the year, it's a really disappointing situation for the M's to be in. Seattle once led the American League West by 10.0 games over the Houston Astros but has lost 20 of their last 29. Furthermore, they've lost five of six since the All-Star break and were just swept by the woeful Los Angeles Angels.
However, if the M's can rebound and make the playoffs in 2024, they've got a potential ace-in-the-hole. Newly-acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena is among the best postseason hitters in all of baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS.
Highest career slugging percentage in the postseason, MLB history (min. 100 PA):
.744 - Babe Ruth
.731 - Lou Gehrig
.690 - Randy Arozarena
Arozarena helped the Rays reach the World Series as a rookie in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and then also helped Tampa Bay get to the playoffs in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
He's struggled on the whole this year, hitting just .211, but he's been much better over the last month, which the Mariners will bank on to help them get out of the offensive funk they are in. Seattle currently has the worst batting average in all of baseball and just scored three runs in three games against the Angels. Furthermore, they are dealing with injuries to J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodriguez.
The Mariners open up a series on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. There's no word yet on if Arozarena will be available.
