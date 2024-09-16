Aaron Judge Joins Seattle Mariners Franchise Stars in Baseball History on Sunday
The New York Yankees beat the Boston Sox 5-2 on Sunday afternoon to move to 87-63 on the season.
In the win, Yankees slugger and presumptive American League MVP Aaron Judge went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and a run scored. He hit his 53rd home run of the season.
With that 53-homer season, Judge has now joined a very rare list in baseball history that includes a few different members of the Seattle Mariners.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
Multiple MLB seasons with 53+ home runs:
Babe Ruth
Ken Griffey Jr.
Mark McGwire
Sammy Sosa
Álex Rodríguez
Aaron Judge
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. He hit 56 home runs in both 1997 and 1998 as a member of the Mariners.
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in 1994, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1999 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons.
He never hit the 50 home run mark with the Mariners, but he did do it three times between his tenures with the Texas Rangers and Yankees.
The Mariners will open up a series with the Yankees on Tuesday night.
