Aaron Judge Passes One Seattle Mariners Legend, Ties Another on Exclusive List in History
On Sunday, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 50th and 51st home runs of the season in a win over the Colorado Rockies.
He also moved up an exclusive list in baseball history - one that includes a pair of former Seattle Mariners.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career 50+ home run seasons by a player in MLB history:
4- Babe Ruth
4- Mark McGwire
4- Sammy Sosa
3- Aaron Judge (Via his 1st inning solo shot vs COL this afternoon)
3- Alex Rodriguez
2- Jimmie Foxx
2- Ralph Kiner
2- Willie Mays
2- Mickey Mantle
2- Ken Griffey Jr.
In passing Griffey Jr., Judge has passed the best player in M's history. Griffey Jr. hit 56 homers in both the 1997 and 1998 season for the M's. He led the American League in home runs on four different occasions.
Lifetime, he was a 13-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He hit 630 career homers over his 22-year career, which included 13 with Seattle.
In tying Rodriguez, Judge is paired with another of the best players in Seattle history.
Rodriguez was a 22-year veteran who spent seven seasons in Seattle. He was a three-time MVP and a 14-time All-Star. He won a batting title with the Mariners in 1996 when he hit .358. He never hit 50 homers with Seattle, but he did hit more than 40 in three different seasons.
He hit 696 career home runs.
Judge is likely to win his second MVP Award in the last three years. He will be battling Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals for that distinction.
