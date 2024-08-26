Aaron Judge Passes One Seattle Mariners Legend, Ties Another on Exclusive List in History

Most career 50+ home run seasons by a player in MLB history:

4- Babe Ruth

4- Mark McGwire

4- Sammy Sosa

3- @Yankees Aaron Judge (Via his 1st inning solo shot vs COL this afternoon)

3- Alex Rodriguez

2- Jimmie Foxx

2- Ralph Kiner

2- Willie Mays

2- Mickey Mantle

2- Ken Griffey Jr.