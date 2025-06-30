Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Win Against Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners earned a crucial series win against their American League West rivals, the Texas Rangers, over the weekend.
The Mariners and Rangers played three extra-innings games with the former earning their two wins in 12-inning contests in Game 1 and 3.
Seattle's series win against Texas gave it a 6-4 record on its road trip and the overall season series advantage over the Rangers.
The series win wasn't the prettiest one of the year for the Mariners, but it could play a crucial role in the team's push for the playoffs.
Here's more takeaways from Seattle's series win against Texas:
Mariners get contributions from all over
If there's a glass half-full view to the Mariners playing three consecutive extra-inning games against the Rangers, it's that they needed almost the entire roster to play and deliver, at least in specific moments. And for the most part, it did.
Miles Mastrobuoni entered Game 1 on Friday as a substitution at third for starter Ben Williamson. He had a game-saving sprinting catch in the 11th inning and hit the go-ahead, two-out, RBI single in the top of the 12th.
Eduard Bazardo and Trent Thornton both pitched the 11th and 12th innings in Games 1 and 3, respectively, and earned the wins for their efforts.
Mitch Garver had a four-RBI day on Sunday, which included a go-ahead, two-run home run in the 12th.
The glass half-empty view of the series is that Seattle shouldn't have been in those positions in the first place, especially in Game 1. The team had a 5-1 lead before the Rangers tied it up and sent the game to extras. The bullpen is also completely taxed. Every single reliever, expect for the freshly called-up Juan Burgos, pitched during the series.
Regardless, the Mariners got valuable contributions when they needed to from unlikely places. And that will need to happen more if the club hopes to make the playoffs.
Seattle earns valuable separation in Wild Card race
Seattle has been unable to make up ground on the Houston Astros in the AL West since losing the division lead, but it's hold on the final Wild Card spot is slowly growing larger.
As of Monday, the Mariners have a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels for the final Wild Card spot. Other teams Seattle is ahead of in the Wild Card race include the Rangers (2.5 games), Cleveland Guardians (2.5 games) and Minnesota Twins (3.5 games), who the M's also own the season tiebreaker over.
Time will tell if the Mariners can threaten the Astros in the division, but if they can keep pushing ahead and come out on the winning end of most of their series against AL teams, that hold on the Wild Card could continue to swell.
Up next
Seattle will begin a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday. George Kirby will start for the Mariners and Michael Wacha will start for the Royals.
