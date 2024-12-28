Noted NBA Expert Hilariously Omits Seattle Mariners From Important Report on "X"
On Friday, the disappointing Sacramento Kings of the NBA fired head coach Mike Brown. Brown had taken the Kings to the playoffs in the 2022-2023 season and was named the NBA's Coach of the Year that year.
While reporting on the story, this is what ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania had to say on "X:"
Kings fire Mike Brown in the midst of a five-game losing streak, 12 of last 17, and have lost an NBA-high 13 clutch time games this season. Brown won Coach of the Year in 2022-23 when he led the Kings to the postseason, snapping a U.S. sports-record 17-year playoff drought.
Um, excuse me Shams, but have you forgotten that the Seattle Mariners exist? The Kings may have had a long wait between playoff games, but did you forget that the M's famously didn't make the playoffs from 2002-2022? The M's made the playoffs in 2001 and then not again until 2022, marking a 21-year (and 20 season) drought. That is certainly longer than the "US sports record" of 17 years.
Unless Charania has decided that Seattle is no longer in the US since it doesn't have an NBA team anymore. Out of sight, out of mind, you know?
Charania is one of the best insiders in the game, but we, the Mariners fans of the World, would like a little proper recognition for our pain and suffering.
The M's missed the playoffs in 2023 and 2024 after making the playoffs in 2022. The Kings thus far appeared destined to miss the playoffs as well.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.