Pair of Former Seattle Mariners Have New York Mets One Win Away From NLCS
The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Citi Field in New York.
With the win, the Mets have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series. They are one win away from a trip to the NLCS, where they could meet either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Diego Padres.
In this win, a pair of former Seattle Mariners played a critical role. Outfielder Jesse Winker, who played for the 2022 Mariners, went 1-for-3 with a moonshot home run while reliever Ryne Stanek threw 1.1 scoreless innings in relief.
Stanek had played with the Mariners earlier this season before being traded to New York.
Winker began his season with the Washington Nationals before being traded to New York. Between the two teams, he hit .253 with 14 homers and 58 RBI. Winker began his career with the Cincinnati Reds before being traded to Seattle before the 2022 season. Though he was part of the team that broke the playoff drought for the M's, he really didn't have a great tenure in the Pacific Northwest.
He hit .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBI. There were questions about his fit in the clubhouse and he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2023 season.
As for Stanek, he was signed in spring training to help the M's deal with injuries to both Matt Brash and Gregory Santos. He went 6-3 with a 4.38 ERA for the Mariners before going 1-0 with a 6.06 ERA in New York.
The Mets and Phillies will play Game 4 on Wednesday afternoon.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: