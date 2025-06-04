Popular Seattle Mariners Shortstop Joins Alex Rodriguez in Solid Team History
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford went 3-for-4 in the team's 5-1 loss on Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, joining some rare history among the team's shortstops.
Per Mariners PR:
- J.P. Crawford singled in the 3rd inning for his 700th career hit as a Mariner, becoming just the 2nd shortstop in Mariners history to register 700+ career hits with the club, joining Álex Rodríguez (966 hits).
Considering Rodriguez is one of the most talented players to ever wear a Seattle uniform, that's excellent company to be in.
Drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 MLB Draft, Rodriguez made his debut with the Mariners in 1994, staying through the 2000 season. He made the All-Star team four times with the Mariners and won a batting title in 1996. He also hit 42 homers and stole 46 bases in an incredible 1999 season. He helped the Mariners to the playoffs in the 1995, 1997 and 2000 seasons.
Rodriguez is still unlikely to get into the Hall of Fame because of his admitted steroid use, which came after his time with the Mariners.
The 30-year-old Crawford was acquired by the Mariners before the 2019 season. He's now spent seven years with the M's, becoming a key factor in the team's rise to respectability in the 2020s. This year, he's hitting .281 with five homers, 22 RBIs and two stolen bases.
He also won a Gold Glove Award during the 2020 season.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 32-27 and in second place in the American League West. They'll play the Orioles again at 6:40 p.m. PT.