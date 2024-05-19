Popular Utility Player Suffers Scary Injury Down at Triple-A
Popular Seattle Mariners' utility player Sam Haggerty suffered a tough-looking injury on Saturday night while playing centerfield for Triple-A Tacoma.
Haggerty had just been optioned this past week to Triple-A.
You can see the play here, from @MiLBMariners:
The injuries continue in the system. Sam Haggerty coming out of the game with a leg injury. Collided with the wall on a fly ball. Unable to put any weight on it.
There's no word yet on the severity of the injury, but we should know more in the coming days. It's a tough break for Haggerty, who despite being in Triple-A right now, is a popular and useful part of the M's organization.
The 29-year-old switch-hitter is in his sixth year in the big leagues with the New York Mets and Mariners. He's only a lifetime .232 hitter but he is fondly remembered for his contributions to the 2022 drought-breaking Mariners.
That season, Haggerty played in 83 games and got 176 at-bats. He had five homers, 23 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Unfortunately, he couldn't play in the playoffs that season because of an injury suffered at the very end of the year.
If this injury is not as bad as it looks, he's still likely to contribute to the M's at the big league club again this year. He was hitting just .067 at the major league level this season with one RBI and one stolen base.
The Mariners will play the Orioles again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 10:35 a.m. PT.