Report Indicates That Seattle Mariners Have Been "Aggressive" in Trade Pursuit of Gavin Lux
On Saturday, we speculated that the Seattle Mariners could potentially look to acquire Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux in a trade.
After all, the Dodgers have a glut of infielders in the wake of signing Hye-seong Kim, and the Mariners are in desperate need of bringing some in.
Well, perhaps we were onto something, as our sister site, Yankees on SI, reported that the M's have been "aggressive" in their pursuit of Lux for a while now, even before the Kim signing.
As sources told Yankees On SI, the Yankees have shown some interest in a potential trade for Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux.
However, sources say the Yankees expressed interest in Lux several weeks ago and the Seattle Mariners have been more aggressive in pursuit of the infielder.
The 27-year-old Lux is a former top prospect who has spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series this year, hitting .251 in 139 games. He hit 10 homers and drove in 50 runs. He's under contract through the 2026 season and should be affordable via arbitration.
Lux missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL but put together a .276 season in 2022.
The Mariners are in drastic need of a second baseman after declining the option on veteran Jorge Polanco at the outset of the offseason. Seattle has whiffed on Kim this offseason, and also missed a chance to sign a guy like Gleyber Torres, who inked a deal with the Detroit Tigers.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.