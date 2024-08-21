Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Looking to Avoid Making Embarrassing History
When Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert takes the mound on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he'll do so with an eye on two things: Trying to help the Mariners stay in the playoff race, and trying to avoid being a part of some embarrassing baseball history.
See, it's been a great individual year for Gilbert, who will absolutely earn Cy Young votes and was named to his first All-Star Game. But, given his lack of run support, he has a losing record.
According to @OptaSTATS, Gilbert is on track to do something that hasn't been happened in the last 114 years.
Seattle's Logan Gilbert has a record of 7-9 (.438) this season despite a 0.88 WHIP.
The last qualifying MLB pitcher to have a losing record in a season with a sub-0.90 WHIP was Ed Walsh in 1910 for the White Sox.
No player wants that kind of distinction on their name. Gilbert has been undone by some of the worst run support in all of baseball, and he's also seen his bullpen blow a share of outings as well.
Gilbert has a 2.96 ERA over 25 starts. If he stays healthy the rest of the way, he'll make somewhere between seven and nine more starts, so he still has chances to accumulate more wins.
The Mariners are currently 64-63 on the season and 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Gilbert will be opposed on Wednesday by Jack Flaherty of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
First pitch is 7:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas just talks from the heart about how tough this road trip has been and why this Mariners disappointment hurts just as much or more as all the others. CLICK HERE:
NO OFFENSE: The Mariners offense is on pace to be the worst of the Divisional Era. CLICK HERE for more:
SETBACK FOR FORMER M's FAN FAVORITE: Penn Murfee is now with the Houston Astros, but he's not ready to get back to the majors yet after undergoing Tommy John surgery with the Mariners. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: