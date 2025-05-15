Seattle Mariners All-Star Makes Big Decision on World Baseball Classic Participation
Seattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz is set to participate in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, which will begin next March. Munoz will play for his native Mexico, likely serving as the team's closer.
This will be the first time that Munoz has played in the World Baseball Classic. Mexico went 3-1 in pool play last time around, eventually losing in the semifinals to Team Japan, who went onto win the title.
While other roster commitments are not finalized at this time, Mexico has a chance to have a very strong roster yet again. Current Mariner Randy Arozarena starred for the team in 2023 and current Mariner Rowdy Tellez also played for Mexico. Big leaguers like Jarren Duran, Alex Verdugo, Isaac Paredes and Jose Urquidy also lined the roster.
Munoz, 26, is out to a great start for the Mariners this season. He's 1-0 with a perfect 0.00 ERA through 19 games. He's got 13 saves, striking out 26 batters in 19.0 innings. His 13 saves lead the American League entering play on Thursday.
A six-year veteran of the Mariners and San Diego Padres, he was an All-Star in 2024. He's 11-20 lifetime with a 2.42 ERA.
The Mariners are off on Thursday but they'll return to play on Friday night when they visit the Padres at 6:40 p.m. PT. The M's have lost five of six games to fall to 23-19, though they still lead the American League West. San Diego is one of the best teams in baseball, sitting at 27-15.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the M's recent struggles and why he's still not worried yet. Then, he talks about the problems with the starting rotation and how its hurting the rest of the operation. Finally, we are joined by former Mariners coach and three-time World Series champion Scott Brosius, who talks about his career and his time in Seattle. And Brady has a message for "fans" in the wake of what happened to Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. CLICK HERE:
BRASH BACK? Matt Brash, working back from Tommy John surgery, is looking closer and closer to his old self, as evidenced by what he did against Aaron Judge this week. CLICK HERE:
STILL A PERFECT ZERO: After a scoring change from Tuesday night, Andres Munoz still has a perfect 0.00 ERA for the season. Here's what happened. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.