Mariners and White Sox Release Starting Pitcher Probables For Key Series
The Seattle Mariners are set to start a six-game road trip starting Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Both teams feature elite starting pitchers and struggling offenses. The White Sox have been at the basement of the league for the entire season, but the Mariners will be playing to make some headway in the American League West. Seattle is trailing the Houston Astros by one game going into Friday's series.
Here's the pitching matchups for the upcoming three-game series:
Friday, July 26: George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Drew Thorpe (Chicago)
Kirby has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the league over the last month. He has eight quality starts and hasn't allowed more than three earned runs since May 24. He also hasn't struck out fewer than five batters since June 9 and has a 3.20 ERA going into Friday.
Thorpe and has impressed in his seven starts aside from one disastrous outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 16 where he gave up seven earned runs. He has five consecutive quality starts since that game against Arizona and hasn't allowed more than two runs since.
Consistency and experience lends itself to Kirby having the advantage.
Saturday, July 27: Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Erick Fedde (Chicago)
Woo bounced back with a 5.2 inning, five-strikeout outing against the Houston Astros on July 21. Woo has been a little restricted his last two starts due to injuries. His recent outing against Houston might give him some leeway to go longer on Saturday for the Mariners.
Fedde will go into Saturday off three consecutive quality starts. He has gone at least six innings in 11 of his last 13 starts and has fanned at least five batters in five of his last eight starts. Fedde's consistency and health gives him the advantage. But Woo can make this a push going against a struggling Chicago lineup.
Sunday, July 28: Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Garrett Crochet (Chicago)
Seattle will wrap up the series by taking on the White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. Crochet has been one of the best starting pitchers in the league this season and has rattled off double-digit strikeout games in three of his last seven starts. Out of his 21 starts this season, 11 of them have been quality. And most of his starts he wan't awarded the QS was because he simply didn't pitch long enough.
So it's a good thing Miller is coming off one of his best starts of the year. He struck out five batters, allowed no earned runs and walked no batters in seven innings pitched against the Astros on July 22. The advantage is with Crochet. But if Miller can build on what he showed against Houston, it can make this matchup a lot closer than it looks on paper.
Seattle's pitching rotation has fallen in such a way where they're leading off the series against the White Sox and the following one against the Boston Red Sox with two of their top starters.
