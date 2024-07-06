Seattle Mariners' Andres Munoz Sets Career-High in Team Win on Friday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at T-Mobile Park by a score of 2-1. Luis Castillo earned his seventh win of the season on the mound and Andres Munoz secured his 14th save of the year on the back end.
The 14 saves are now a career-high for the hard-throwing right-hander. He had 13 saves in 2023, which was his previous high mark. Munoz has assumed full-time closer duties this year in the absence of Paul Sewald, who was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline last year.
It's been an excellent season for Munoz, who owns a 1.54 ERA over 35 apperances. Though he's dealt with some back issues this year, he's still managed to strikeout 43 batters in 35.0 innings. He features his trademark upper-90s fastball and an excellent slider.
His domination has been sorely needed for the M's since Matt Brash and Gregory Santos haven't pitched in the bullpen all year. The trio was supposed to represent a three-headed monster for the M's late in games but Brash is out for the season (Tommy John surgery) and Santos hasn't pitched all year because of a lat issue.
The hope is that Santos will be back with the team next week. He's making a rehab appearance at Single-A Everett on Saturday night.
Munoz has worked back-to-back days so he may not be available for the Mariners on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as Emerson Hancock (SEA) pitches against Yariel Rodriguez (TOR).
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
- LAST CHANCE FOR POLANO? Jorge Polanco didn't start again on Friday night for the Mariners. Could this mini break be the last lever for Scott Servais to pull? CLICK HERE:
- HANCOCK ON THE HILL: As the Mariners fill for Bryan Woo in the starting rotation, they've turned to Emerson Hancock for Saturday's start against the Blue Jays. CLICK HERE:
- WINKER STEALS THE SHOW: Former Mariners OF Jesse Winker hit a game-wining home run on Thursday for the Nationals and then stole the show with his fashion sense. CLICK HERE: