Mariners Avoid Being Perfect Game'd But Lose to A's, 2-1
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night, 2-1, in Oakland. With the loss, the Mariners are now 35-28 and they remain in first place in the American League West by 4.5 games over the Texas Rangers. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know about how it happened:
The Overwhelming Story:
This game was really about two things and two things only: The Mariners inability to get anything going offensively early, and then the usually-stout defense not playing like it usually does. A's starter Joey Estes had a perfect game through 6.0 innings as he struck out five batters. JP Crawford broke up the perfect game with a double in the seventh.
The Big Plays:
The A's took a 1-0 lead on a third inning home run from Zack Gelof off Logan Gilbert. It was Gelof's fifth homer of the season.
Then, in the fifth, the M's defense let itself down. With a runner on first and one out, Logan Gilbert tried to pick off Daz Cameron, but he threw it away, allowing Cameron to get to third. He then scored on a passed ball by Cal Raleigh which made it 2-0.
The Mariners started to get some chances late, but couldn't cash in. In the top of the seventh, pinch-hitter Mitch Garver grounded to shortstop with the bases loaded and two outs.
In the top of the eighth, the M's had runners at 1st and 2nd with nobody out, but Dylan Moore stuck out. Then, against ace reliever Mason Miller, JP Crawford flew out and Josh Rojas grounded sharply to second.
In the top of the ninth, Julio Rodriguez hit a home run off Miller and Raleigh walked, but Victor Robles ended the game by grounding into a double play.
Odds and Ends:
Rodriguez hit the home run off a 102.5 MPH fastball from Miller... It's the fastest-pitch ever homered on by a Mariners player in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008)...Gilbert took the loss after going 7.0 innings... He allowed just one earned run on five hits and he had five strikeouts...Mike Baumann threw a scoreless eighth...Ty France also had an error on a dropped pop-up... The M's will go for the series win on Thursday at 12:37 p.m. PT.
