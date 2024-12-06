Seattle Mariners Awarded Extra High Draft-Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
On Thursday, the Seattle Mariners were awarded an extra draft pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, with the pick coming between the end of the first round and the start of the second round. The "Comp" picks are part of a complex formula that's frankly too convoluted to even attempt to explain, but you can learn more about the whole process here.
The bottom line is that this is great news for the M's on multiple fronts:
First and foremost, if the Mariners keep this pick, they have an opportunity to add more talent into their system. The M's consistently refer to themselves as a "draft, develop and trade" team, putting a huge emphasis on their work in the draft, so an extra chance to add players there is a big win. In recent years, the team has selected George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, all guys who have already made impacts at the major league level. Cole Young and Colt Emerson are waiting in the wings.
Furthermore, these comp picks can be traded. If the Mariners want to acquire a player this offseason (Nico Hoerner of the Cubs, anyone?), perhaps this pick can be used as a sweetener to get a deal done.
The M's clearly like their own prospects and may have a hard time dealing from their established prospect core, so perhaps trading a comp pick will be an easier thing for the front office to stomach.
The Major League Baseball Draft lottery will be held next week as part of the winter meetings. On Dec. 10, we'll know where the M's actual first-round draft pick will fall. That cannot be traded.
