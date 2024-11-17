Seattle Mariners Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Contract
The Seattle Mariners have brought back veteran pitcher Casey Lawrence on a minor league contract.
The "X" account @RosterMoves_MLB had the announcement and a check of Lawrence's page on Baseball Reference confirms the move.
The 37-year-old right-hander is a veteran of four major league seasons. He first debuted in 2017 with the Toronto Blue Jays and then proceeded to make 23 appearances for the Mariners that year. With Seattle, he went 2-0 with a 5.57 ERA. He stayed on with the Mariners in 2018, making 11 appearances and going 1-0 with a 7.33 ERA. He resurfaced in the big leagues with the Blue Jays in 2022 and also made 15 appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023.
Lawrence spent the 2024 season in the minors with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners. He went 11-11 with a 5.95 ERA, making 29 starts out of 29 appearances. By being back with the M's, he'll serve as organizational depth for the 2025 season. The Mariners figure to roll with a fivesome of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller in the starting rotation. Should anyone get injured, Emerson Hancock is waiting in the wings.
Of course, Seattle could move any of those pitchers in a deal, but Lawrence still doesn't figure to have much of a path with the big-league club barring disasters to health. Of course, if Lawrence puts together a good spring training, he could find himself of interest to another club.
