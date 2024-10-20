Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Discusses Impact of Pending Free Agent on Club in 2024
After being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, veteran first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner made a positive impact on the Seattle Mariners.
With the M's, Turner hit .264 in 48 games. He also had five homers, 24 RBI and posted a .363 on-base percentage. He was a major reason why the M's stayed in the race down the stretch, ultimately missing the playoffs by just one game.
At the age of 39, Turner has already said he wants to come back and play in 2025, but it's unknown if he'll return to the Mariners. While everyone still has to let the offseason play out, Turner's presence was clearly well-regarded with Seattle.
Take Gary Hill Jr. of the Mariners broadcast team, who recently spoke with 'The Couch GM,' saying that Turner's experiences were beneficial to the M's clubhouse as a whole, in addition to his performance in the box.
The Mariners had Carlos Santana in a veteran presence role in 2022 and ultimately made the playoffs and they lacked someone in that vain in 2023, also missing the playoffs by a game.
If Turner were to return in 2025, he'd likely platoon at first base with Luke Raley and see time at designated hitter.
Turner just finished the 16th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners. He's a .285 lifetime hitter who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020.
