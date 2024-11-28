Seattle Mariners Bullpen Was Shockingly Bad in These Specific Situations in 2024
The Seattle Mariners offense was generally poor in 2024. The team led the league in strikeouts, failed to do consistent damage and too often couldn't get the "big hit" when it was needed. Players like Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford regressed off of strong 2023s and Ty France was designated for assignment in July.
The offense is undoubtedly the biggest reason why the Mariners missed the playoffs yet again, however there was another issue that contributed when you look under the hood: The bullpen, specifically late in games.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the M's were at the bottom of the league in multiple late-game situations which contributed to their undoing.
The Mariners had a 4.67 ERA in the seventh inning, among the worst in MLB, and only one team allowed more home runs than the Mariners (28) in the eighth inning.
The M's got an All-Star season out of closer Andres Munoz, but the guys who were in charge of getting him the ball often bent at a time when the team couldn't afford it.
However, the hope is that better health will fix those issues in 2025. The M's missed Gregory Santos for most of the year in 2024 and missed Matt Brash for the entire season because of Tommy John surgery.
If Santos is healthy, and Brash returns to form, the two could pair with Troy Taylor to make a nice bridge to Munoz. Jude also reported that the M's are looking at additional bullpen help this offseason.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: