Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Had Awesome Post on Instagram After Winning Platinum Glove
The Seattle Mariners failed to make the playoffs again this year, but you can't blame catcher Cal Raleigh for that.
Raleigh played in 153 games this season, serving as one of the most durable players in the league. All he did in that time was hit 34 homers, drive in 100 runs and lead the best starting pitching staff in all of baseball.
And so far this offseason, Raleigh has been rewarded for his great year. He's already captured the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Awards in the American League, was named a finalist for the Silver Slugger Award and is up for the league's Heart & Hustle Award.
After winning the Platinum Glove this week, Raleigh took to Instagram for an awesome and reflective post:
What an unbelievable event put on by Rawlings - it was truly a special night that I’ll never forget. I’m so grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way - my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans.
To win a Gold Glove and then be surprised with a Platinum Glove is something I could have only dreamed of, and I feel incredibly blessed and thankful.
To all the kids and future ballplayers out there: Never let anyone tell you what you can or can’t do. Dreams really can become reality.
Always a team-first player, it's not surprising to see Raleigh be so complimentary of those around him. While Julio Rodriguez might have the most out-and-out talent on the roster, Raleigh is undoubtedly the leader in the clubhouse at this point.
In addition to his Gold Glove honors, utility man Dylan Moore also won a Gold Glove. Raleigh shared a picture of the two of them as well.
