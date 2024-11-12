Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Looking to Make Team History with Silver Slugger Award
The Silver Slugger Awards come out on Tuesday night and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is up for the award at the catcher position in the American League.
He's battling against Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals), Yainier Diaz (Houton Astros) and Shea Langaliers (Athletics) for the award. If Raleigh were to win, it would be the first of his career and would put him in some elite team history.
Per the Mariners:
...the backstop could become the fourth different Mariners player to win a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award in the same season and would join Ken Griffey Jr. (7x, 1991, ’93–94, ’96–99), Ichiro Suzuki (3x, 2001, ’07, ’09) and Bret Boone (2003).
Raleigh earned the Gold Glove Award earlier this offseason. That was also the first Gold Glove win of his career. Mariners utility player Dylan Moore also captured the award.
In addition to leading the best starting pitching staff in the American League, Raleigh also blasted 34 homers. That led all catchers, and he added 100 RBI to boot.
What Raleigh lacks in average (.220), he certainly makes up for in power, clutchness and defensive prowess. Raleigh played in a whopping 153 games this season, assuming a huge leadership role within the clubhouse.
Since making his debut in 2021, Raleigh has hit 93 home runs and driven in 251 runs. Along with Julio Rodriguez, he leads the M's offense.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season and missed the playoffs. It was the second straight year that the M's missed the postseason.
