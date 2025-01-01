Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Made Awesome Baseball History in 2024 Season
The Seattle Mariners went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The year was immensely frustrating as the M's squandered the best starting rotation in baseball and ended up firing longtime manager Scott Servais in his ninth year.
The Mariners missed the playoffs by one game.
Despite the team's failures, the year was a resounding success for catcher Cal Raleigh, who made some history in his 34 homer, 100-RBI campaign.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Cal Raleigh posted his second consecutive season with at least 30 home runs in 2024. Overall, he finished the year with 93 career home runs, the most by a catcher in his first four seasons in MLB history. He’s one ahead of Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. Even more impressive for Raleigh is the fact that in his first season, he had just two homers in 47 games.
Raleigh was named a finalist for the American League Silver Slugger at catcher, ultimately losing out to Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals, but he did assert himself as the leader of the M's roster and a huge component of the team's lineup.
When 2025 rolls around, he'll figure to slot in around both Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena in the middle of the order.
Defensively, he'll continue to steward that great pitching staff forward. Raleigh also won the American League Gold Glove Award at catcher and took home the Platinum Glove Award as well.
He's a free agent after the 2027 season.
