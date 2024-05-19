Cal Raleigh Now Leads All of Baseball in This Impressive Clutch Stat
Cal Raleigh was huge once again on Saturday night for the Seattle Mariners as they came from behind to beat the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
The M's trailed 2-0 after six innings, then tied the game in the seventh at 2-2 before taking the lead for good in the eighth inning. They won it 4-3. The go-ahead and game-winning RBI in the eighth that made it 3-2 though came courtesy of a double from Raleigh.
As the Mariners' offense has scuffled this season, Raleigh has been a consistent force in the middle of the order - and from both sides of the plate.
In addition to being a leader for the Mariners, he's also a league-leader in this late-game metric.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Cal Raleigh's RBI double in the 8th inning was his 4th go-ahead hit in 7th inning-or-later this season, most in @MLB.
The 27-year-old Raleigh is hitting just .227 this year but has provided 10 homers and 25 RBI. He's hit 27 or more homers in each of the last two seasons and is the best power-hitting catcher in all of baseball.
Recently, M's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto heaped deserved praise on Raleigh for his leadership and ability. Perhaps it's time for the organization to prove that praise by signing him to a contract extension. Though he's under contract through 2027 as it is, with Scott Boras has his agent, it will only be harder to lock him up in successive years.
The Mariners and Orioles play again on Sunday at 10:35 a.m. PT.