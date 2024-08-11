Seattle Mariners Closer Continues Special Season By Making Team History on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 4-0 on Saturday night to maintain a share of first place in the American League West. At 62-56, Seattle has won three consecutive games and is in a divisional tie with the Houston Astros.
Offensively, the Mariners chased Mets starter Sean Manaea after just three innings. They scored three runs in the first on doubles by Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner, as well as a single by Mitch Haniger. The M's got one more run in the seventh on another single by Turner, who went 2-for-3 with a walk.
On the mound, the M's threw a shutout for the second straight night. Logan Gilbert pitched seven brilliant innings before turning it over to Yimi Garcia and closer Andres Munoz.
Though not a save situation, Munoz pitched a spotless ninth inning on just nine pitches. He also made some awesome team history, according to @MarinersPR on social media:
Andrés Muñoz sets a franchise record for most consecutive hitless appearances (11) in @Mariners history, breaking a tie with 6 other pitchers.
Munoz didn't allow an earned run in all of July, either, as he just continues to excel this season. The 25-year-old flamethrower has a 1.19 ERA in total and was named an All-Star for the first time this summer. He's struck out 55 batters in 45.1 innings. His presence at the back end of the bullpen is even more important given that reliever Matt Brash is out for the season with injury and Gregory Santos has missed most of the year with multiple issues.
The Mariners will go for a sweep of the Mets on Sunday night as the two battle on "Sunday Night Baseball." It's the first time that the M's have hosted the signature event since 2004.
