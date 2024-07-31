Seattle Mariners Continue to Be Best in Baseball When Doing This Specific Thing
The Seattle Mariners offense doesn't always show up, but when it does, it usually leads to a win.
After a 10-6 win on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, the M's are now a league-best 35-4 when scoring five or more runs. They did lose such a game on Monday, scoring seven in a 14-7 loss.
After going 1-8 in nine games leading up to this road trip through Chicago (White Sox) and Boston, the M's are now 4-1 in their last five. They've scored 10 runs or more in two of their last five games, proving that perhaps the offense is coming out of its season-long slumber.
Seattle enters play on Wednesday at 57-52 overall and leading the American League West by 1.0 game over the Houston Astros and 4.5 over the Texas Rangers.
The M's have been led recently by offensive catalyst Victor Robles, who is unlikely to play on Wednesday because of a hip issue. He's helped shoulder the load in the wake of injuries to Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford. Furthermore, Jorge Polanco is hitting .281 with a .901 OPS since July 9. He has five home runs in that time frame.
Additionally, Dylan Moore is 6-for-19 in his last five games to help the offense as well. He had a bases-clearing double on Tuesday and reached base four times.
The Mariners will send George Kirby to the mound on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale against Boston. He's 8-7 with a 3.03 ERA. Brayan Bello will pitch for the Red Sox. He's 10-5 but owns an ERA of 5.27.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the loss to the Red Sox on Monday, the impact of a crucial missed the call, the Justin Turner trade and more, including a conversation with Rob Bradford of "Baseball Isn't Boring." CLICK HERE:
NO YANDY: The Mariners didn't pull in Yandy Diaz at the trade deadline, but nobody else did either. CLICK HERE:
TALKIN WITH TURNER: We caught up with newest Mariner Justin Turner, who says he's excited to play with the Mariners as they chase the playoffs in 2024. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: