Seattle Mariners Deliver Incredible Defensive Gem in Saturday Win vs. New York Mets
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets for the second straight night on Saturday, winning 4-0. While the back-to-back shutouts by the pitching staff are the true story of the wins, the pitching staff didn't do it alone.
The M's scored six runs on Friday night, utilizing a Ryan Bliss longball and some timely hits late, before getting three first-inning runs on Saturday night as well. Also, the defense, which has been maligned much of the year in spots, stepped up to deliver one of the best plays of the season.
In the top of the first inning, with J.D. Martinez at the plate, check out this 4-6-3 double play behind Logan Gilbert.
Jorge Polanco, who is battling a bum knee, showed some great range to his right to get to the ball, then delivered an incredibly tough glove flip to Leo Rivas, who caught the ball on the run with one hand and fired an absolute seed to Justin Turner.
Polanco is not known for his defense, but Rivas is, and he showed why on that play. He is filling in for JP Crawford at shortstop, who is out with a broken finger.
The Mariners are now 62-56 after the win and remain in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. The M's will go for a sweep of the Mets on Sunday night at 4:10 p.m. PT. It will be the first home "Sunday Night Baseball" game for the Mariners since 2004.
