Seattle Mariners Division Rival Dealing with Injury Situation as Offseason Begins
The Seattle Mariners division rival Texas Rangers missed the playoffs in 2024, but might they already be in a dicey situation for 2025 as well?
According to Jeff Wilson, who covers the Rangers, outfielder Adolis Garcia is having an MRI on his ailing knee. Surgery is a possibility, though the team is hopeful that he can avoid it.
Garcia is a key part of the Rangers' order, and therefore a key figure for the Mariners to face in the division. He clearly wasn't the same player this year, and perhaps the knee was a part of that. The 31-year-old hit just .224 with a .284 on-base percentage. He posted only a .684 OPS as well. He did provide 25 homers and 85 RBI, but his OPS+ of 94 suggests that he was a below-average player this year.
In 2023, Garcia helped lead the Rangers to the World Series title. He finished 14th in the MVP voting after hitting 39 homers and bringing in 107. He also won a Gold Glove and earned an All-Star nod.
The Mariners handled him pretty well this season, as he hit only .178 against Seattle in 12 games. He struck out 20 times against the M's vaunted pitching staff.
There's no guarantee that the M's can post those kind of numbers against Garcia again in 2025, but they'll certainly try. Limiting his effectiveness is a major key to limiting the Rangers overall offense.
Seattle finished 85-77 this past season while Texas was 78-84.
