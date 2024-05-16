Mariners Do Something They Haven't Done in Seven Years After Taking Series From KC
After taking a series from the Kansas City Royals this week, the Seattle Mariners have now won five consecutive home series for the first time in the last seven years of team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners secured their 5th-consecutive series win at home, the first time since 2017 Seattle has won 5-consecutive home series.
The M's, who are now 24-20 overall and in first place in the American League West, began the streak by sweeping the Cincinnati Reds. They then took 2/3 from the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves, before winning series against the Oakland Athletics and Royals most recently.
The Mariners are certainly an imperfect team with offensive question marks, and now-sudden question marks in the bullpen, but they have won enough games thus far to be in first place.
Furthermore, it's also important to be able to win games in your home ballpark and the M's have done that, going 15-10 at T-Mobile Park. They are just 9-10 on the road and they will be tested on the road over the next 10 days, embarking on a journey to Baltimore, the Yankees and Washington. In Baltimore and New York, the M's will see the two best teams in the American League East and two teams that could contend for the American League pennant.
The first game of the trip is on Friday night when the M's take on the O's at 7:05 p.m. ET (4:05 p.m. PT). Bryce Miller gets the start for Seattle. He's 3-3 with a 2.66 ERA. The O's haven't named a starter yet.