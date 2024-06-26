Seattle Mariners' Double-A Prospect Smashes Four Homers on Tuesday
At the major league level on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners were busy being pummeled by the Tampa Bay Rays.
At the minor league level, the news was a lot better as prospect Hogan Windish hit a whopping four homers for Double-A Arkansas in a 9-4 win over Springfield.
While a lot of the focus for the Travelers is on the development of Harry Ford, Cole Young and Logan Evans, there are other prospects on the roster and Windish is an excellent reminder of that.
A 25-year-old infielder out of UNC Greensboro, Windish was drafted by the M's in the seventh round of the 2022 major league draft. He is a .267 career minor league hitter who is hitting .221 this year. He is posting a .340 on-base percentage, however.
According to MLB.com's latest rankings, Windish is not in the team's Top 30 prospects. Given that, it's hard to envision him cracking the major league roster with the M's, but it certainly is not impossible and the team is always looking for guys who can hit for power.
Windish had nine RBI in that game on Tuesday to go along with his four homers.
As for the rest of the Travelers? Young went 2-for-4 and is hitting .274 for the year. Ford was 0-for-3 and is hitting .259. They are both Top 100 prospects in the league.
Back at the major league level, the M's will look to avoid a sweep on Wednesday afternoon against the Rays. First pitch is set for 9:10 a.m. PT.
