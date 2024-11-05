Here's How Much Money Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore Reportedly Made For Gold Glove Win
On Sunday night, Seattle Mariners' utility standout Dylan Moore earned his first-ever Gold Glove Award. It was a fitting accomplishment for Moore, who's versatility has been wildly beneficial to the M's since he arrived in 2019.
He won the award in the "utility" category, beating out Mauricio Dubon of the Houston Astros and Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins.
Furthermore, it also appears that Moore will take home more than just hardware for his victory. According to noted contract enthusiast Ethan Hulihen, he also has a $50,000 bonus in his contract for a Gold Glove Award.
As of now, that reported has not been verified by Mariners media, but Hulihen does generally get these things right. Moore had signed a new contract with the M's before the 2023 season.
Per a press release on the M's website:
Moore, a first-time finalist, played six defensive positions in 2024 -- shortstop (49 games), third base (45), second base (37), left field (22), first base (11) and center field (1) -- with only five errors in 401 total chances, good for a .988 fielding percentage. Moore’s value became even more pronounced when filling in as the starter for (JP) Crawford while he was sidelined for multiple IL stints of an extended stretch, and second baseman Jorge Polanco, who dealt with knee and hamstring issues at separate points.
In addition to Moore's win, Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh also captured his first career Gold Glove Award. It's the first time the M's have had a Gold Glove winner since 2020, when Crawford and Evan White took home the honors.
