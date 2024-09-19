Seattle Mariners Fans and Personalities React on "X" to Painful Loss on Wednesday
The Seattle Mariners lost to the New York Yankees 2-1 on Wednesday night in 10 innings thanks to one of the worst/unluckiest baserunning plays in history.
With runners at first and third and nobody out in the 10th inning, Randy Arozarena struck out. In doing so, he lost his bat, which nearly hit Julio Rodriguez at third base. Once Rodriguez got away from the bat, he had a little fun with the moment and ran away from the base - only to get doubled off.
It showed a lack of situational awareness to some and was an understandable reaction to nearly being hit with a flying projectile to others.
You can be the judge as you watch the highlight below:
After the play happened, some of your favorite M's fans and personalities reacted on social media:
Per Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners:"
pretty fitting way for all this to end.
Per Nathan Bishop, formerly of "Lookout Landing:"
Ok I finally saw the replay and yeah that was………..just a really inexcusable baseball play. Totally get jumping out of the way of a bat. Had Wells gotten it over there quick enough to get him with just that it’s an all-time great move. But the casual jog away…just really bad.
From TJ Mathewson of the "Mariner Layer" podcast:
That was the 2024 Mariners Season in one play
From Mitch Levy of "Mitch Unfiltered:"
What is Julio doing?
Per Seattle Mariners on Tap:
Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles. Back to back days.
Two of the dumbest base runner plays I’ve ever seen watching Mariners baseball.
This team is so unserious.
The Mariners are now 77-75 on the season. They are 5.0 games back in the American League West race with 10 games to play.
The Mariners and Yankees will play again on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.