Seattle Mariners Fans Criticize Organization After Former Slugger's Stellar Series
The Seattle Mariners front office aren't strangers to receiving criticism from their fan base.
Every front office gets lambasted by their fans at some point. But Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and team owner/chairman John Stanton have been panned for a lot of different reasons over the last couple seasons.
There's been their unwillingness to spend big on the free agent market, several bad trades, poor contracts and a plethora of other topics fans have blasted the Seattle top brass for.
And fans found something else to complain about this week.
Teoscar Hernandez helped send the Los Angeles Dodgers to the National League Championship Series with a solo home run in a 2-0 elimination game win over the San Diego Padres on Friday.
Hernandez batted .333 (6-for-18) in the National League Divisional Series with two homers, seven RBIs, three runs and a stolen base.
During the regular season, Hernandez batted .272 with 33 home runs and 99 RBIs.
Hernandez played for the Mariners in 2023 after being traded by the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 16, 2022.
In his lone season in the Pacific Northwest, Hernandez hit .258 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.
Hernandez didn't receive a qualifying offer from Seattle and signed a 1-year, $23.5 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason.
And fans were quick to comment on Hernandez's resurgent season and his performance in the NLDS.
One fan on "X" said:
"The General manager of Seattle Mariners Jerry Dipoto should be fired or resign. He got rid of Eugenio Suarez & Teoscar Hernandez because they struck out a lot. They both hit over 30 home runs this year for other teams. He brought in new faces & Mariners led baseball with most Ks."
"The Seattle mariners deserve not to make the playoffs for another 25 years just for letting Teoscar Hernández walk in free agency"
Some fans and media members have been commenting on letting Hernandez go since July when Hernandez won the 2024 All-Star Game Home Run Derby.
"The Seattle Mariners slowly becoming a double a team while Teoscar Hernández is becoming more of a dodger favourite is so beautiful. I could cry but I’m dead inside."
"Teoscar Hernandez winning the HR Derby is the most Seattle Mariners thing ever."
Between Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez both having 30-homer seasons with their new clubs, there's been no shortage of fan outcry over getting rid of both players in the 2023 offseason. Especially with the club's offensive struggles in 2024.
The front office likely isn't too concerned with fan reactions on "X." But a good offseason would definitely alleviate some of the criticisms.
