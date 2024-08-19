Seattle Mariners Franchise Star Been Putting up Solid Numbers on Road Trip
The Seattle Mariners have had a road trip that they would rather forget. They've gone 1-5 in six games including getting swept by the Detroit Tigers and a series loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Sunday's 10-3 win against the Pirates was one of the few bright moments for the Mariners over their last six games. One of the others has been the performance of franchise star and current designated hitter Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez returned from almost a month-long layoff with a high-ankle sprain on Aug. 11 against the New York Mets.
Rodriguez went 0-for-5 in his first game back. At the time he was just the third player in the league to put that up that stat. His teammate Randy Arozarena became the fourth player to go 0-for-5 with five K's this season on Saturday.
Since Rodriguez's disappointing return against the Mets — he's been one of the most consistent hitters in Seattle's lineup.
Rodriguez has played five of six games on the road trip. He missed one after tweaking his ankle during an at-bat against the Tigers. Rodriguez has gone 7-for-20 (.350 average) and has recorded a base hit in all five of the games he's played. He has hit two doubles, has scored twice and has an RBI during that span, as well.
The Mariners have a three-game series ahead of them starting on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They'll have a six-game homestead against the San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays after that. They're four games out of first place in the American League West as of Sunday.
Seattle needs Rodriguez to deliver during this final postseason push. And it looks like — even when he's not 100% — he's doing just that.
