Seattle Mariners Franchise Star Showing More Patience at The Plate
The Seattle Mariners are coming off a disappointing series loss against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Mariners lost the last two games of the series on Saturday and Sunday by a combined two runs and left a combiend 18 runners on base and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position during those two losses.
One of the few bright spots of the series was Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is riding a four-game hit streak that carried over from the last game of Seattle's most recent homestead against the Tampa Bay Rays. He's also been more patient at the plate in general.
Rodriguez has walked four times over that stretch and has struck out just once in 14 at-bats.
Three of those walks came during the first game of the series against the Angels on Friday. It was his third multi-walk game in his last seven at the time. Before that stretch, Rodriguez had three multi-walk games in his last 170. He also has two home runs in his last four games.
The offense might not have come through during the most crucial moments of the series against the Angels — but there has been a noticeable uptick in steals, walks and base runners in general across the board.
That new change in approach could be attributed to team and MLB Hall of Famer — and the team's new hitting coach — Edgar Martinez.
Specific to Rodriguez — Martinez commented on the franchise star's down year in general but also affirmed his confidence in the team's franchise cornerstone on Seattle Sports 710 on Friday.
"The beginning hasn't been what he's used to, and what he's capable of, but I feel very confident that this last month he's going to have a very good month."
It's a good sign for the Mariners that Rodriguez has started to regain the form that made him a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger award winner.
The hope now is that, with 25 games left in the season, it's not too late for it to translate to a postseason appearance.
