Mariners Gain Another Break Heading into Sunday Series Finale with Marlins
One day after getting a big break in the opposing pitcher department, the Seattle Mariners are set to get another one on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Marlins.
On Saturday, the M's got to see replacement pitcher Shaun Anderson instead of Jesus Luzardo (injured list - back) and on Sunday they'll get to see replacement pitcher Kyle Tyler instead of Braxton Garrett, who is scratched with elbow discomfort.
Per Marlins' reporter Craig Mish on social media:
Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett has elbow discomfort and won’t start tomorrow. Being evaluated today.
The M's were able to capitalize on seeing Anderson in a 9-0 win on Saturday, getting him for five earned runs in 3.1 innings, and they'll look to do the same to Tyler.
The 27-year-old righty is going to be making just his second appearance of the year at the big league level. He's thrown only 2.0 innings and has a 4.50 ERA. He's made eight appearances in his career and has only thrown 18.1 big league innings.
Furthermore, given that he's a righty, the M's will be able to use their preferred lefty-driven lineup. Josh Rojas and Dom Canzone should each play after registering multi-hit games on Saturday, and Luke Raley should be in the lineup as well.
The Mariners will enter that matchup at 45-34 on the season and leading the Houston Astros by 7.0 games in the American League West. Houston has started to creep back in the race, having won five straight games.
First pitch for the M's is set for 10:40 a.m. PT.
