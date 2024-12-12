Seattle Mariners GM Has High Praise For Reliever Matt Brash and What He Means to Bullpen
After missing the entire season with Tommy John surgery, Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash is targeting a late-April return from the injured list.
Speaking this week at the winter meetings in Dallas, general manager Justin Hollander discussed the importance of getting Brash back and making him an integral part of the bullpen once again.
From the Seattle Times:
“I can’t overstate how important it would be to have Brash back,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said this week. “Brash just fixes a lot of things that happen in-game because he’s so good when he’s out there. He can do things with the baseball that 99.9% of pitchers can’t do.
“He can do it in any situation. He can come in the sixth inning and wipe somebody out or he can pitch the ninth inning. Matt solves a lot of problems in-game when they pop up and buys a lot of margin for error in the game when things start to go south.”
The 26-year-old Brash is one of the nastiest pitchers in all of baseball, complete with a triple-digit fastball and a wicked slider. He went 9-4 in 2023 for Seattle with a 3.06 ERA and led baseball in appearances with 78. He made his major league debut in 2022 and made five starts before heading to Triple-A and resurfacing as a dynamite reliever.
The Mariners hope that they can pair him with Gregory Santos and Andres Munoz at the back-end of the 'pen to give themselves a three-headed monster at the end of a game. Furthermore, a dynamite 'pen would likely take some of the pressure off of the starting rotation group, which wouldn't be forced into going as deep into games.
The Mariners went 85-77 this season and missed the playoffs by one game.
