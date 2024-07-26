Seattle Mariners Get Positive Update on Top Reliever
The Seattle Mariners have been busy the last couple days with trades that brought over Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays and Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays.
With those moves — and the positive reaction from them — it's easy to forget that the Mariners still have games coming up.
The good news is it looks like Seattle will have one of its top relievers for those games after an injury scare.
Mariners reliever Gregory Santos exited Wednesday's loss against the Los Angeles Angels with "sharp pain" in his right knee. Per a report from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, Santos traveled with the team to Chicago and had an MRI on his knee.
The MRI came back "OK," according to Mariners manager Scott Servais. Santos is scheduled to test his knee more during the pregame workouts on Friday and could be available to pitch as soon as Saturday.
Santos missed the first 92 games of the year with a right lat strain and made his first appearance for the team on July 9 against the San Diego Padres.
Santos has made four appearances for Seattle this season and has thrown three strikeouts in four innings pitched.
The Mariners have struggled during the last couple weeks with blowing leads late and left-handed reliever Gabe Speier just returned to the lineup.
Seattle trails the Houston Astros by 1.0 game in the American League West and is looking to make up some ground in its six-game road stint. Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford are both on the injured list. Another Santos injury would be the last thing that the Mariners would need.
Barring a setback, it looks like Seattle avoided another bullet.
