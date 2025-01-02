Seattle Mariners Have All Five Starting Pitchers in Top 20 of Cy Young Odds
It's been said for a while now that the Seattle Mariners may have the most talented rotation in all of baseball.
Thursday provided confirmation of that, as all five M's starters landed in the top-20 of American League Cy Young odds, per Fanduel Sportsbook.
Logan Gilbert was given the fifth-best overall odds at +1600, while George Kirby checked in at +2000. Luis Castillo followed next at +2500 wihile Bryan Woo +3000 and Bryce Miller +3500, finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
There's been plenty of rumors this offseason about the Mariners possibly trading one of their stud pitchers for some offensive help, but these odds are at least part of the reason why they haven't. The rotation is simply too good to break apart unless you are overwhelmed by a trade offer.
Gilbert is coming off a season that saw him make his first All-Star Game. He finished 9-12 but posted a 3.23 ERA in 33 starts. He led baseball in innings pitched at 208.2 and struck out 220 batters in the process.
Kirby, the best control starter in the league, went 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA, also making 33 starts. Castillo finished 11-12 and is the oldest of the bunch, but still had a 3.64 ERA in 30 starts. Woo may have the best upside in the group after going 9-3 with a 2.89 ERA. Miller made 31 starts, tossing 180.1 innings and going 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA.
The Mariners went 85-77 and missed the playoffs in 2024. Thus far, they haven't made one significant move this offseason.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.