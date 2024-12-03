The Seattle Mariners Have Extremely Long Odds at Getting No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft Lottery
The order for the 2025 MLB Draft will be revealed next Tuesday night as part of the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas.
The Seattle Mariners have an extremely small chance at earning the No. 1 pick in the draft, but as they say "so, you're telling me there's a chance?"
Remember, as of a few years ago, there is a draft lottery among teams that missed the playoffs, similar to what we see in the NBA. It is no longer based solely on record, as in the NFL.
Per an MLB.com story on the draft lottery, the Mariners have a 0.53 % chance to get the No. 1 pick. After finishing with an 85-77 record, the M's have the second-longest odds of the non-playoff teams, ahead of only the Arizona Diamondbacks, who won 89 games.
The Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics both finished with worse records than the Mariners but are ineligible for lottery picks because of collective bargaining reasons.
If everything shakes out according to the math, the Mariners would end up with the No. 15 pick in the draft. However, the Cleveland Guardians got the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft despite having just two percent odds.
The Mariners have had the No. 1 pick in the draft four times before, selecting Alex Rodriguez in 1993 and Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987. They also took Mike Moore in 1981 and Al Chambers in 1979.
The Draft Lottery will take place on Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. PT.
The playoff teams are locked into their draft spot, with the World Champion Dodgers picking 30th.
