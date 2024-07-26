Seattle Mariners Have Incredible Opportunity in Front of Them This Weekend
The Seattle Mariners are in a bad place right now, having lost 20 of their 29 games. However, they still remain just 1.0 game back in the American League West race.
Furthermore, they have a golden opportunity this weekend to reverse some fortunes.
First off, the Mariners have a series with the Chicago White Sox, who are on track for among the worst records in baseball history. Chicago is 27-78 and hasn't won since the All-Star break. Though they do feature a good rotation this weekend of Drew Thorpe, Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet, this is an extremely winnable series for Seattle. It would be inexcusable to not take two-of-three or sweep Chicago, however nothing can be taken for granted considering that Seattle was just swept by the Los Angeles Angels.
On the other side of things, the Astros will be taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. While nothing is guaranteed there, either, the Dodgers could very easily take at least two out of three from Houston, rendering the Mariners in position to move back into first place by the end of the weekend.
Again, with how the M's have played, nothing is a lock, but this is about as good a chance as the Mariners will have the rest of the way to have a clear advantage over the Astros.
Now it's time to take full advantage of it.
First pitch between the Mariners and White Sox is set for 5:10 p.m. PT. George Kirby goes on the mound against Thorpe.
