Seattle Mariners Have Posted Inexcusable Record Against Baseball's Bottomfeeders Lately
The Seattle Mariners lost again to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday in their latest shortcoming against a woeful team with a woeful record.
It's the second consecutive loss against the sub-.500 Tigers, dropping the M's to 59-56 on the season and 0.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West.
Furthermore, it continues a sad trend in games that should be considered "lay-ups" for the M's. Look, obviously no game is a "lay-up," but the Mariners are now 2-10 in their last 12 games against the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels and Tigers.
Seattle has underperformed big-time in these games, losing two of three to Miami, six of their last seven against the Angels and both games against Detroit.
While the offense has generally been the biggest issue with the team all season long, some of these games have presented different issues. Seattle saw starting pitcher Bryce Miller get hit around in Miami, it saw the bullpen blow games against the Angels on multiple occasions and there's been questionable managerial decisions, like in the case of what happened on Wednesday night.
The Mariners will be back in action on Thursday when they try to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Tigers. First pitch will be set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo gets the ball on the mound.
For those who will be scoreboard watching at home, the Astros will be off on Thursday and then will play the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.
