Seattle Mariners Icon Had Awesome Reason For Attending M's Game This Week
Ken Griffey Jr. never needs a reason to show up to a Seattle Mariners game. The most iconic player in franchise history, he's welcome whenever he wants to stop by.
That said, Junior had a very special reason for attending Wednesday's game between the Mariners and A's in Oakland.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Why was it so special for Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to travel to the Oakland Coliseum one last time to say good-bye?
“It’s where I got my first hit,” Griffey said.
Griffey, the Mariners starting center fielder at the age of 19, hit a double off 20-game winner Dave Stewart for his first major-league hit.
The Mariners played the A's in Oakland for the final time this week, as the A's will move to Sacramento for the foreseeable future - before ultimately landing in Las Vegas.
Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 posted a picture of Griffey Jr. up in the broadcast booth.
Griffey Jr. is one of the most iconic players to ever play the game. He made 13 All-Star Games and won 10 Gold Glove Awards. He hit 630 career home runs and is the most popular player in Mariners history as well. He helped the Mariners make the playoffs multiple times and was part of the 1995 team that is widely credited with saving baseball in Seattle.
The Mariners split that four-game series with the A's and will finish up their 10-game road trip on Sunday morning against the St. Louis Cardinals.
