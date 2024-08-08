Seattle Mariners Infielder Leading League in Multiple Defensive Stats
The Seattle Mariners offense has been considered the biggest area in need of improvement for the team the entire season.
The Mariners addressed the offense with the trade acquisitions of Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner. But the offense still isn't at full strength with Julio Rodriguez and JP Crawford both injured.
But that's the offense. As for the defense — Seattle has had a few miscues over the last few games as players try to navigate injuries and different bumps and bruises. The lineups have been shuffled as a result of some of those injury issues.
Even with those miscues — the Mariners have one of the best defenders in the league at third base.
According to Mariners PR — Rojas leads all MLB third baseman in Outs Above Average (7) and leads American League third baseman in defensive runs saved (8). The Outs Above Average stat comes from Baseball Info Solutions and the defensive runs saved stats comes from Baseball Savant.
Rojas has been depended on in a variety of situations — including his defense. His defense has him firmly in Gold Glove award consideration.
"We're coming off getting spoiled by really good defenders at third base," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a pregame interview Tuesday. " ... So when you're coming in behind guys like that there's a certain level of expectation on plays that are supposed to be made. ... Josh has been really good. Really good on the slow-roller play. There has been times where he's not quite as accurate as he wants to be with his throwing. But it comes and goes. That happens with guys. But I'm really happy with the way he's played defensively. It's been huge for us."
Rojas' defense at third has gotten Seattle out of a lot jams this season. And that's likely to continue going into the final stretch of the season.
