Seattle Mariners' Injured Reliever Ramping Up, Hopeful For July Return
Gregory Santos hasn't thrown a single pitch for the Seattle Mariners since being acquired this offseason from the Chicago White Sox, but the righty has begun to re-ramp up his throwing program and is still hopeful about returning in July.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on Friday night:
Gregory Santos on shifting his rehab from Arizona to joining the big league team:
“There’s difference since I got here, I just feel a lot better. There’s a lot more velocity. So, since I got here, I just feel more relaxed.”
Gregory Santos said he was throwing at 90 feet today, with a target of throwing his first true bullpen session by June ... He said the setback he experienced recently was related to inflammation.
While it's still a ways off, the M's could certainly use Santos at the back end of the bullpen. The hope was that Santos would pair with Andres Munoz and Matt Brash to make a great late-game trio, but Brash is out for the season with Tommy John surgery and Santos has battled these persistent shoulder issues.
By end of the season in 2023, Santos was the closer for the Chicago White Sox, so he features electric stuff that Scott Servais undoubtedly wants to utilize.
The 24-year-old made his major league debut in 2021 with the San Francisco Giants. He's 2-4 with a 4.00 ERA at the major league level. He had five saves last season.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 24-21 overall and in first place in the American League West. They will take on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon.