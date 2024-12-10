Seattle Mariners' Jerry Dipoto Discusses What Makes Dan Wilson a Special Manager
Speaking on the MLB Network on Monday afternoon at the Winter Meetings, Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto discussed many things, including what makes manager Dan Wilson the right man for the job.
Wilson was hired this past August after longtime manager Scott Servais was fired. A Mariners Hall of Famer, Wilson never had any managerial experience at the professional level, but he led the M's to a 21-13 record over the final 34 games. Dipoto says that "patience" is one of the key things about Wilson's personality that he appreciates. He also appreciates his ability to communicate directly with players.
You can listen to his full comments below:
The Mariners (and Wilson) have immense pressure on them heading into 2025. The only organization to never make the World Series, Seattle has missed the playoffs by just one game in each of the last two years. Furthermore, the M's are up against a fairly tight budget and don't have much room to improve the team via outside additions. Internally, the M's are still affordable but they'll have difficult decisions to make in the coming years regarding catcher Cal Raleigh and pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, who will both continue to get more expensive through the arbitration process.
Thus far, the M's have been connected to Chicago Cubs second base trade candidate Nico Hoerner and free agent third baseman Yoan Moncada. Alec Bohm of the Phillies is also a name that has come up in relation to Seattle. The team is preparing a pitch for free agent pitcher Roki Sasaki.
