Julio Rodriguez to Take First Day Off of Season on Saturday
If the Seattle Mariners are going to even up their weekend series with the Miami Marlins on Saturday, they'll have to do so without star outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who is getting his first day off of the year.
Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 put out the lineup on social media it shows Ty France hitting in Rodriguez's usual No. 3 spot in the order. Furthermore, Dom Canzone, Luke Raley and Dylan Moore are playing in the outfield, with Raley starting in center.
Rodriguez had played all 78 games entering play on Saturday, which is tied for the league-lead in the American League. It's been a bizarre year for Rodriguez, who is hitting a respectable .264 but has seen major dips in his power and run production. After hitting 32 homers and bringing in 103 runs in 2023, Rodriguez has just seven homers and 29 RBI this season. He has stolen 16 bases and has still provided excellent defense in center field. Perhaps the day off will clear his mind and allow him to start fresh again on Sunday.
There's also the chance that Rodriguez could pinch hit for the M's on Saturday, but manager Scott Servais probably would hope to stay away from him.
The M's come into the game at 44-34 and leading the American League West by 7.0 games. Logan Gilbert goes to the bump for Seattle against Marlins' righty Shaun Anderson, who is starting in place of Jesus Luzardo.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m PT.
