Seattle Mariners Lead American League in this Shockingly Good Offensive Distinction
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 on Friday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The Mariners are now 69-66 on the season and remain 4.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They have won five of seven games since Dan Wilson took over as the team's manager last week.
The Mariners blitzed the Angels on Friday, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run error from Zack Neto, a two-run double from Mitch Garver and a single from Victor Robles.
Believe it or not, the Mariners actually lead the American League in scoring at least five runs in the first inning this season. Considering how tepid the offense has been all year and how they rank in the bottom of the league in several categories, that's rather amazing.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
Believe it or not, this is the 3rd time this year the Mariners have scored at least 5 runs in the first inning and only one other MLB team has done that (the Marlins have done it 4 times).
The Mariners also scored at least five runs in the first inning against the Angels back in July. Seattle had nine hits in this one, including multi-hit games from three different players. Julio Rodriguez also hit his 13th homer of the year, which was his second straight game with a blast.
The Mariners will take on the Angels again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:38 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will pitch against Tyler Anderson.
