Seattle Mariners Lead Baseball in Unfathomably Bad Category in 2024
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, squandering an outstanding performance on the mound from Bryan Woo.
Woo went 6.1 innings and surrendered two earned runs on just two hits as the M's lost 3-0. They are now 64-62 on the year and 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Woo's great outing marked the 40th time this season that a Mariners starter has thrown a quality start and not gotten the win. That is by far the most in baseball, per @CodifyBaseball:
2024 Quality Starts where the starter didn't get the W:
40 SEA
39
38
37
36
35
34
33
32
31
30
29
28 PIT COL
27
26 DET CWS
25 CHC
24 NYM
23 MIN
22 PHI TEX KC
21 ATL BOS
20 SD SF STL TOR
19 HOU TB WSH CIN
18 ARI
17 BAL OAK
16 LAA
15
14
13 MIL MIA
12 LAD CLE
11 NYY
It's normal to have this happen a handful of times a season. Sometimes a starter leaves with the game tied and gets a no-decision, sometimes they get out-dueled in a pitcher's duel and sometime's a bullpen blows it, but 40 times is unfathomable in one year.
The Mariners offense is by far the biggest culprit, failing to produce suitable offense for these starters. However, the bullpen has taken its turn in blowing games for them in recent weeks, with Ryne Stanek, Yimi Garcia and Andres Munoz each suffering brutal blown saves in this brutal two-month stretch.
The Mariners will be back in action and looking for a much-needed win on Tuesday night when they take on the Dodgers again at 7:10 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas just talks from the heart about how tough this road trip has been and why this Mariners disappointment hurts just as much or more as all the others. CLICK HERE:
RUN IT BACK? Could the Mariners actually pick up the 2025 option on Jorge Polanco? Here's the case for and against. CLICK HERE:
NO FANS IN WILLIAMSPORT: The M's are going to the Little League Classic in 2025, but you can't go and watch. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: