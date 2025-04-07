Seattle Mariners Lead the League in Incredible Category After Latest Series
The Seattle Mariners will begin an all-American League West homestead with the first of a three-game set against the Houston Astros at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday.
The Mariners were most recently swept by the San Francisco Giants. Seattle had opportunities in all three games but were walked off in two of them.
The Mariners have played in four-one run games this season, which has continued to place them at the top of the league in a mind-blowing category.
Since 2024, 59 of Seattle's games have been decided by one run. The team has had near-equal amount of success and failure in those contests. Sunday marked the 30th loss for the Mariners in that stretch in one-run games, which is fourth-most in the majors. Seattle has a 29-30 record in that category of contests.
To expand on that statistic, all but one of the Mariners' seven losses entering Monday have been by three runs or less.
Seattle has struggled so far this season bringing runners home. The team has generated traffic, but it hasn't resulted in scores. In the series against the Giants alone, the Mariners hit .156 (5-for-32) with runners in scoring position and left 35 runners stranded.
Seattle's offense took a big hit in the final game of the series. Victor Robles injured his shoulder going for a catch that landed him in the foul net. Jorge Polanco missed the last two games of the series with a sore left knee — the same knee he had surgery on in the offseason.
The Mariners penchant for close games will likely continue, but they'll have a potential break in the upcoming series against Houston.
Astros starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski is working his way back to midseason form and Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown might miss Tuesday and Wednesday's scheduled starts due to illness.
